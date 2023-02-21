An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into Edisto High School and Carver-Edisto Middle School. He was out on bond on a separate burglary charge at the time of the break-ins.

“We do the best we can by solving crimes and making arrests,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“But then they’re released on bond to aggravate and frustrate the public again,” he said.

Tiberias Drayton, 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to real property and one count of petit larceny.

The charges stem from break-ins at Edisto High on Feb. 9, and at Carver-Edisto Middle on Feb. 13.

At Edisto High School, school officials discovered multiple windows were damaged and $50 was missing.

Four days later, school officials at Carver-Edisto reported nearly $7,000 in damages, cell phones missing, and another small amount of cash missing.

At the time of these latest burglaries, the Tecza Drive man was out on a personal recognizance bond for allegedly burglarizing a local convenience store in September 2022.

This time, Drayton received a $100,000 cash or surety bond for the two burglary charges.