Leonard Rivers

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is facing an attempted murder charge in a Saturday incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman with a machete, nearly cutting off fingers on her left hand.

Leonard Rivers, 55, of Mels Court, appeared before an Orangeburg County magistrate on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday in the front yard of a Par Street residence.

She claimed Rivers picked up a machete and swung it at her, striking her in the forehead.

In a second swing of the machete, Rivers allegedly struck her left hand, almost cutting her fingers off, the report states.

The woman “could not advise more due to her saying she was beginning to get light-headed and then having a seizure while myself and other deputies were on the scene,” a deputy wrote in his report.

He went on to write, “As we were waiting on EMS to arrive to the scene, the victim was losing a lot of blood during the time frame of us arriving before EMS arrived to render more aid. I did observe a deep gash to the victim’s forehead and also to her fingers on her left hand.”

Witnesses told deputies they saw the assault take place.

A family member broke up the altercation.

Some men were able to take the machete from Rivers and he took off running, the report states.

One of the witnesses said Rivers was upset because the woman hadn’t been home in two days.

Rivers is scheduled for his first General Sessions court appearance on March 16 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of attempted murder, Rivers faces up to 30 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, deputies responded on Tuesday at a Forest Brook Drive home in Neeses at 9:38 p.m. where a man told deputies that a woman wanted him to bring home some crack cocaine for her, but when he didn’t bring any home, she became upset and struck him in the head.

The man said the woman grabbed his ear and would not let go, so he bit her finger, the report states.

The woman told deputies that the man thought she was on the phone with another man, so he began aggravating her, the report states.

She told deputies that she then put on some clothes so she could walk outside of the residence, but the man kept following her around.

She said that when she went back inside of the residence to lay down for the night, the man began to aggravate her more and punched her with a closed fist in her head.

She said that the man grabbed her index finger and he bit it, causing a laceration, the report states.

A witness told deputies that she only saw the man throw a clothes basket at the woman after he bit her finger.

Deputies noticed a laceration on the woman’s finger and bruises on her arms.

As a deputy placed the man under arrest, he “made an excited utterance stating he did not touch her, which contradicted his earlier statement.”

The man faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

