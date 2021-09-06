Man charged in teen’s death; 16-year-old from Orangeburg died in June shooting

A 19-year-old Hartsville man is facing multiple charges in the June 9 shooting death of a 16-year-old male from Orangeburg.

Dontrell Lorenzo Huff, of 1720 Dixie Drive, is charged with murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Huff was taken into custody on Aug. 31 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Huff is accused of “planning and scheming” with two not-yet-named co-defendants “to accomplish the crime of murder.”

Warrants allege he shot Ty’Anthony McFadden in the head.

McFadden’s body was discovered in a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Patrick Highway and East Home Avenue on June 9.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division crime scene investigators assisted.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David Young said the investigation is ongoing.