Man charged in teen’s death; 16-year-old from Orangeburg died in June shooting
Man charged in teen's death; 16-year-old from Orangeburg died in June shooting

A 19-year-old Hartsville man is facing multiple charges in the June 9 shooting death of a 16-year-old male from Orangeburg.

Dontrell Lorenzo Huff, of 1720 Dixie Drive, is charged with murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Huff was taken into custody on Aug. 31 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Huff is accused of “planning and scheming” with two not-yet-named co-defendants “to accomplish the crime of murder.”

Warrants allege he shot Ty’Anthony McFadden in the head.

McFadden’s body was discovered in a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Patrick Highway and East Home Avenue on June 9.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division crime scene investigators assisted.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David Young said the investigation is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, we cannot release any other information related to this case at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation, and the release of such information may hinder the investigation and/or prosecution of the case as well as may allow any defendants and co-defendants if any to evade law enforcement,” Young said in a news release.

At the time of McFadden’s death, Huff was out on bond on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a 2017 incident in Hartsville, according to online court records.

Huff faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted of the charges related to McFadden’s death.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

