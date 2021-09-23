Man charged in Springfield shooting death

Special to The T&D
An Aiken County male has been charged in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Tydavian Pough, 26, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a crime.
The Salley man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man during a party at a Springfield location.
“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Ravenell said.
