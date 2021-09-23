 Skip to main content
Man charged in Springfield shooting death
Man charged in Springfield shooting death

Tydavian Pough

An Aiken County male has been charged in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Tydavian Pough, 26, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a crime.

The Salley man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man during a party at a Springfield location.

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Ravenell said.

