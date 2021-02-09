Man charged in shooting death; others sought in attempted carjacking

A 23-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Devin Allen Dempsey of Cordova.
Gerard Lamont Bryant of 267 Southwest Circle, Cordova, was taken into custody on Monday.
A warrant alleges that Bryant and not-yet-named co-defendants were armed with a handgun on Jan. 30 when one of them shot Dempsey around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Hollie’s Bar & Grill, located at 1971 Cannon Bridge Road.
Dempsey died on Feb. 1 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Bryant’s warrant alleges that he told investigators he was the driver for the co-defendants.
“There is video evidence that corroborates elements of Bryant’s confession,” the warrant states.
Dempsey, of Riley Road, was a 2020 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Someone shot Dempsey during an attempted carjacking of his 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Afterward, Dempsey went to a relative’s house on Riley Road. He was holding his side when he entered her home.
Dempsey called his father to pick him up to take him to the Regional Medical Center.
While en route, his father made contact with Orangeburg County EMS.
The father and EMS met in the parking lot of Dodge’s, a gas station located at 1801 Edisto Drive. EMS then transported Dempsey to the hospital.
Bryant remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting bond on Bryant at a later date.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
