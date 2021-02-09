Man charged in shooting death of Cordova man; others sought

A 23-year-old Cordova man is charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 19-year-old Devin Allen Dempsey, also of Cordova.

Gerard Lamont Bryant, of 267 Southwest Circle, was taken into custody on Monday.

A warrant alleges that Bryant and not-yet-named co-defendants were armed with a handgun on Jan. 30 when one of them shot Dempsey around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Hollie’s Bar & Grill, located at 1971 Cannon Bridge Road.

Dempsey died on Feb. 1 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Bryant’s warrant alleges that he told investigators he was the driver for his co-defendants.

“There is video evidence that corroborates elements of Bryant’s confession,” the warrant states.

Dempsey, of Riley Road, was a 2020 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

Someone shot Dempsey during an attempted carjacking of his 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Afterward, Dempsey went to a relative’s house on Riley Road. He was holding his side when he entered her home.