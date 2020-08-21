Man charged in Orangeburg burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into an Orangeburg auto sales business.

Ramone Charles Otey, of 2180 Pineridge Street, has been charged with second-degree burglary.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers received a call about a broken window at Poosers Auto Sales on Boulevard Street on Monday, Aug. 10.

The front door of the business was shattered.

After checking the interior of the building, officers discovered that several desk drawers were open and the business safe was unlocked.

The business owner said it did not appear any items were missing. None of the vehicles at the business were damaged, according to report.

The damage to the door is valued at about $600.

