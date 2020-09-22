 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Olar shooting death
0 comments
top story

Man charged in Olar shooting death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SLED logo

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have charged a man in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in Olar.

Craddock was discovered deceased in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road. His body was burnt.

Dean Troy Stevens, 35, of Barnwell was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

A SLED warrant alleges Stevens admitted to shooting and killing Craddock.

Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News