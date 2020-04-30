Man charged in Holly Hill home invasion that left one burglar dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Dorchester County man has been charged in a January home invasion that left one of the burglars dead, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Many homeowners in this county and across the country are armed,” Ravenell said in a release. “These individuals on this occasion found one of those homeowners.”

Marquinn Boyd, 27, has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Holly Hill residence on Jan. 27 after receiving a report about a home invasion with shots fired.

At a Bass Drive residence, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to the head on a living room floor.

A 62-year-old man inside the home said that around 9 p.m. he was in his living room when three men forced their way into his home, spraying pepper spray as they did.

One of the intruders struck the man in the head with a handgun, the report states, before the subject walked down a hallway.

A woman in another part of the home reported being pepper-sprayed after being grabbed by the hair.