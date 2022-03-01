Man charged in fatal Orangeburg crash; SCSU alum, student died in collision

A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student and an alumna.

Fuquan Mekhi C. Hills is charged with two counts each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in death and one count each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm and open container of alcohol, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The crash claimed the lives of Zeleria Simpson of Charleston, an S.C. State University graduate, and Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville. Riley was a student at the university.

Three additional students were hospitalized with injuries, according to the university.

Collins alleged the crash occurred after a trooper noticed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S Highway 21 bypass in Orangeburg at 1 a.m. Friday.

“The trooper attempted a traffic stop for that offense. When the driver failed to stop for blue lights after making several turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement, the driver of that 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided with a 2009 Mercury Milan at the intersection of S.C. Highway 33 and S.C. Highway 178,” Collins claimed.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said no law enforcement vehicles were involved in the collision.

He asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the crash because of a state law involving agencies that work the same area.

