Man charged in Eutawville shooting

A Eutawville man is facing one count of attempted murder in a shooting that left three people injured on Thursday night.

On Saturday, the Eutawville Police Department arrested Jawhan Devontay Fuller, 26, of Illustrious Way.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set his bond at $60,000. Fuller posted bond the same day.

Eutawville Police Chief Frankie Thompson wasn’t able to provide a copy of Fuller’s warrant to The T&D on Monday.

Thompson said the case remains under investigation and other arrests may be possible.

On Thursday, just before 11 p.m., employees of the Hot Spot gas station locked themselves in the back office and phoned for help after gunfire erupted in the parking lot in front of the store, Thompson said.

The station is located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway.

Officers arrived eight minutes later and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, including a head wound, on the ground in front of the store, Thompson said.

The other two injured men fled the scene in vehicles, Thompson said. A bullet grazed the head of one of those men and the other man suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow.