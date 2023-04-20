CCOLUMBIA -- David Lee Angell, 51, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to knowingly and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements.

Evidence obtained in the investigation showed that Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before attempting to board a plane the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. While at TSA screening, his carry-on baggage alerted on prohibited items.

A search of his carry-on revealed that he was carrying three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives and two cans of capsaicin spray. All of these items are prohibited from being in a passenger’s carry-on baggage.

Angell has prior convictions for carrying a concealed weapon in vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and resisting a public officer.

As a result of the federal conviction, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett sentenced Angell to the maximum term imprisonment of one year, to be followed by a one-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigation by the FBI and Transportation Security Administration.

Assistant United States Attorney Elle E. Klein prosecuted the case.