Man beaten in Eutawville over crack cocaine debt

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man claims he was beaten with a baseball bat over a crack cocaine debt, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies met with the injured man in Eutawville at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The man claimed someone beat him 20 times with bat over a $3,200 crack cocaine debt.

He had lacerations on both of his legs and his wrists hurt.

Berkeley County EMS responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 1979 brown Ford F-150 and a 16-foot-by-7-foot double-axle car trailer from a Bair Road property in Orangeburg on Wednesday.

It is valued at $4,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Officers took a 19-year-old Orangeburg man into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly confessed to trying to take the catalytic converter off of a church bus.