Man arrested for burglary at St. Matthews residence

St. Matthews Police Department

An Orangeburg man was charged with first-degree burglary and felony possession of a firearm after being caught allegedly robbing a St. Matthews residence.

On April 1, a St. Matthews woman reported that a maroon Chrysler 200 was parked under her carport unoccupied. A license check revealed that the vehicle was registered to an Orangeburg woman and man. The victim said that no one had permission to park there.

The vehicle was unlocked and two cell phones were found inside, with identical photos of the male suspect. When officers inspected the residence, there was a bag behind the opened front door and there were indications that the perpetrator was outside on foot. Officers were searching the area with a K-9 when a vehicle alarm went off at a nearby location, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

The man ran into a body of water and was bitten by the K-9. The bag by the door contained three bottles of wine, an antique camera, jewelry from a chest, a safe from the owner's closet, prescription medications, and a fully loaded Sonthiem Brenz .22-caliber pistol. The suspect was arrested and his vehicle towed. The total value of the theft was $3,000.

Joshua Namon Beck of 1120 Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg, is charged in the case.