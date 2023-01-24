 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Man allegedly tried to steal 18-wheeler in Holly Hill; report: suspect claims he was fleeing armed men

OCSO logo new

A Florida man is accused of trying to steal an 18-wheeler parked at a business on the edge of Holly Hill, according to an incident report.

Ramondouas Betrand, 41, of 405 Park Tree Terrace, Orlando, was taken into custody on Monday at Tree Brand Packaging, located at 825 Bunch Ford Road.

The property manager called deputies around 10:42 p.m. to report that someone was trespassing and trying to leave in a 2012 Cascadia Freightliner truck.

The suspect allegedly told deputies that he was being chased by four armed men.

He claims he hopped into the unlocked truck, which had its keys inside, and attempted to flee from those chasing him, the report states.

Betrand was charged with grand larceny and trespassing.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Betrand’s bond at $2,465 cash or surety.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he’d not yet posted bond.

The truck is valued at $50,000.

In other reports:

• A Norway man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home during the early morning hours.

Randall Bowen, 30, of 147 Bayonne Road, Norway is charged with first-degree burglary. He was taken into custody on Monday.

Bowen’s charge stems from a July 31, 2022 incident at a Cope Road home in Cope.

Bowen allegedly entered the woman’s home around 1 a.m. The woman left her bedroom to call law enforcement.

When she returned to her room, she noticed that the burglar wasn’t there and neither was her television.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence set Bowen’s bond at $10,000 and released him on his personal recognizance.

If convicted, Bowen faces up to life in prison.

• A four-wheeler was stolen from a Gospel Hill Court home in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Monday.

The four-wheeler is a 2022 blue Yamaha Raptor 700r. It is valued at $8,500.

The owner noted it was locked on his back porch. Surveillance cameras captured some of the incident.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

