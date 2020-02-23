Man admits damaging Holly Hill police vehicle

A 21-year-old Holly Hill man admitted to maliciously damaging a 2018 Ford Explorer belonging to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Marquel Daquan Irving, 21, of 728 Sugar Hill Road, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years. She also ordered him to obtain his GED.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of second-degree assault and battery and first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash.

In other pleas:

• Chase Deondre Hudson, 26, of 84 Carolina Highway, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle valued less than $2,000.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave him credit for having already served 145 days.

According to his indictments, on Aug. 31, 2019, Hudson was in possession of hydrocodone and a stolen 1997 Ford Taurus.