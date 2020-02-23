Man admits damaging Holly Hill police vehicle

A 21-year-old Holly Hill man admitted to maliciously damaging a 2018 Ford Explorer belonging to the Holly Hill Police Department.
Marquel Daquan Irving, 21, of 728 Sugar Hill Road, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years. She also ordered him to obtain his GED.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of second-degree assault and battery and first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash.
In other pleas:
• Chase Deondre Hudson, 26, of 84 Carolina Highway, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle valued less than $2,000.
Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave him credit for having already served 145 days.
According to his indictments, on Aug. 31, 2019, Hudson was in possession of hydrocodone and a stolen 1997 Ford Taurus.
• Brian Boyd Mcfadden, 36, of 1004 Judicial Circle, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle.
Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, gave him credit for having already served 131 days and revoked his current probation.
• Joshua Aaron Hampton, 20, of 159 Robinson Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense simple possession of marijuana.
Goodstein sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for having already served one day.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Victor Za Quan Dantzler, 18, of 1010 Kings Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute eutylone, commonly known as “bath salts,” and first-offense possession of etizolam, which is a sedative drug causing hypnotic and muscle-relaxing traits.
Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison.
She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession of a scheduled controlled drug and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.
• Christopher Carroll Player, 19, of 2181 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense driving under the influence and habitual traffic offender.
Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED and attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps. She further ordered him to enroll in a drug program and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous twice weekly.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration, but he pleaded to first-offense DUI.
• Christopher Jamar Simmons, 25, of 775 Manning St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 84 days there.
A grand jury indicted him on a charge of enhanced shoplifting third or subsequent offense valued at $2,000 or less.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com