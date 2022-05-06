 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man accused of two murders; ex-Bowman resident accused of killing uncle, grandmother

  • 0

A former Bowman resident is accused of killing his grandmother and uncle in Kinston, North Carolina on Thursday.

Lawrence Richard Cox Jr., 34, of Kinston, is facing two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57, according to a Kinston Police Department press release.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Highland Avenue at 1:33 p.m.

Ruby Cox and Rouse were dead when Lenoir County EMS arrived, according to the KPD.

Kinston police said they worked closely with citizens to identify Cox as the suspect.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities took Cox into custody in Goldsboro, N.C. without incident.

Agencies that assisted in Cox’s apprehension include the Goldsboro Police Department, the N.C. Bureau of Investigation and the KPD.

Cox is being held without bond at the Lenoir County Detention Center.

People are also reading…

“The Kinston Police Department would like the community to know that this is appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” the press release said.

Cox, a North Carolina native, formerly lived on Rail Street in Bowman.

Back in September 2017, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers charged Cox in a shooting incident that left one man injured. Prosecutors later dropped the Orangeburg charges.

Lawrence Richard Cox Jr.

COX

 KPD

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two shot at pub, report says

Two shot at pub, report says

Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian army specialists hunt for explosives left behind by Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News