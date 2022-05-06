Man accused of two murders; ex-Bowman resident accused of killing uncle, grandmother

A former Bowman resident is accused of killing his grandmother and uncle in Kinston, North Carolina on Thursday.

Lawrence Richard Cox Jr., 34, of Kinston, is facing two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57, according to a Kinston Police Department press release.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Highland Avenue at 1:33 p.m.

Ruby Cox and Rouse were dead when Lenoir County EMS arrived, according to the KPD.

Kinston police said they worked closely with citizens to identify Cox as the suspect.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities took Cox into custody in Goldsboro, N.C. without incident.

Agencies that assisted in Cox’s apprehension include the Goldsboro Police Department, the N.C. Bureau of Investigation and the KPD.

Cox is being held without bond at the Lenoir County Detention Center.

“The Kinston Police Department would like the community to know that this is appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” the press release said.

Cox, a North Carolina native, formerly lived on Rail Street in Bowman.

Back in September 2017, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers charged Cox in a shooting incident that left one man injured. Prosecutors later dropped the Orangeburg charges.

