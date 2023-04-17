A 37-year-old man is accused of shooting a state trooper in the face and shooting at a Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced Monday.

Derrick Edward Gathers of Augusta is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.

The incident occurred in Bamberg County, just outside of Denmark, when Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier attempted to stop a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gathers was allegedly traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

Warrants claim that during the traffic stop, Gathers shot Frazier in the face and shot at a deputy. The deputy was not physically injured.

Gathers allegedly fled, with another trooper attempting to stop him in Branchville.

Gathers’ vehicle crashed into a house, officials claim.

Gathers was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center at 1:59 p.m. Monday.

Frazier is reportedly in stable condition and speaking with friends and family and making significant progress, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

