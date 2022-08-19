Man accused of threatening Orangeburg County magistrate

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 27-year-old North man is accused of threatening an Orangeburg County magistrate.

Steven David Folk is charged with threatening the life of a public official.

Folk allegedly made the threats to Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant during a remote-video bond hearing on Aug. 10, according to an incident report and warrants.

McKune-Grant didn’t grant Folk a personal recognizance bond on a charge of malicious injury to personal property.

A warrant claims Folk “became angry and used profane language and stated, ‘I’m gonna get you. You better believe I have something for you.’”

Folk then allegedly gestured with his fingers as if, “shooting a gun in the direction of the victim.”

The warrant claims the incident was recorded and witnessed by other court officials.

On Thursday, Folk appeared before Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash concerning the charge of threatening the life of a public official.

When Dash asked Folk if the address on his warrant was correct, Folk stated that it was not, but he had lived in North.

Folk claimed he lied to law enforcement officials when he provided an address to them.

He also stated he didn’t have a birth certificate or any other type of identification.

Folk told the court that he’d been in and out of jail since he was 12 years old and that he didn’t remember much from his appearance before McKune-Grant on Aug. 10 because he experienced a “mental health breakdown.”

Dash did not set bond on Folk due to the nature of the offense and due to “other things going on” with the case, he said.

A circuit judge may consider setting Folk’s bond at a later date.

If convicted, Folk faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In other reports:

• A 23-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday night and is undergoing treatment at the Regional Medical Center, according to an incident report.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the hospital because the injured man gave conflicting statements about where the incident occurred, the report said.

It was determined that he was shot at a Bleakley Street residence around 9 p.m.

• Someone stole a 2015 black Chevrolet Silverado parked at the owner’s Bill Salley Road home in Orangeburg on Thursday, according to an incident report.

The owner said he got a call from a deputy at 3 a.m. saying that his truck had been involved in a collision.

The owner thought the call was a joke, so he went back to sleep.

When he woke up a few hours later, he went outside and saw that his truck wasn’t there, the report said.

ODPS officers found the truck severely damaged at the intersection of Broughton Street and Magnolia Street.

A witness reported seeing a man wearing an orange shirt jump from the truck after the crash.

Prior to the truck’s collision, it was valued at $35,000. In its wrecked condition, it is valued at $2,000, according to the incident report.

• According to a report, the following items were stolen from an unsecured house, van and two campers on Trecer Road in Cope on Thursday: two hammers, two portable air conditioning units, two DeWalt nail guns, black tire rims, miscellaneous children’s and adult clothing, a water heater, a ceiling fan, a window unit, a tool belt and a DeWalt circular saw.

The items are valued at $9,810.99.

• Someone stole a black 9 mm SCCY CPX1 pistol from an unlocked 2018 white Jeep Cherokee parked at a Faglier Circle home in Orangeburg on Thursday, according to an incident report. The gun is valued at $500.