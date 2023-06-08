An Orangeburg County man is accused of making multiple threats against a deputy.

“This has been on ongoing situation since last year, this subject being warned over and over,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“He has threatened not only my deputy, but his family as well,” Ravenell said.

Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and four counts stalking.

The deputy had to take Smith’s children into emergency protective custody more than five years ago, according to warrants.

The deputy then began receiving threats in November 2022.

Smith was allegedly outside the deputy’s residence just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, again making threats, this time against the deputy’s wife and sons.

When Smith was taken into custody a short while later, he had a golf club and a knife in his possession, the report states.

During a hearing on Wednesday, bond was set on the North man at $35,000 cash or surety with ankle monitoring ordered.

“Divided by four, that comes out to less than $10,000 for the life of a public official and his family,” Ravenell said. “I believe we who are serving the community and risking our lives are worth far more. Some don’t see it that way, apparently.”