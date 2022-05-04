Man accused of stealing U-Haul; Orangeburg business owner allegedly assaulted

A 24-year-old man is accused of stealing a U-Haul truck in Orangeburg and assaulting the business owner who wanted it back.

Christopher Matthew Madden, of 2676 S. Lake Drive, Lexington, is charged in Orangeburg with theft of a motor vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, third-offense driving under suspension and first-degree assault and battery.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is also charging him with third-offense driving under suspension, third-degree assault and battery, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and reckless driving.

Madden’s charges stem from an incident that occurred on around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hands On Car Wash, located at 795 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The business owner was checking in a returned 20-foot Ford Econoline truck when it began to move backward.

The truck backed onto Elliott Street before making a right turn onto John C. Calhoun Drive.

The business owner got into his 2015 Mini Cooper and followed the U-Haul.

Madden allegedly tried to back the U-Haul into the businessman in the area of 279 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an ODPS warrant.

The warrant claims that the attempt could’ve “caused bodily harm up to and including death” of the business owner.

The business owner continued to follow the truck and called law enforcement to report what had taken place.

The pursuit ended in Calhoun County at the intersection of Jessamine Road and Murph Mill Road in St. Matthews, where the two vehicles crashed in a ditch.

Warrants accuse Madden of driving the U-Haul “in a reckless manner” and striking the Mini Cooper.

Madden allegedly fled and the business owner chased after him.

According to a warrant, Madden pretended to give up. When the business owner approached, Madden allegedly “punched and hit” the business owner “multiple times, including in the head.”

Madden allegedly told Calhoun deputies that he couldn’t breathe and was coming off of using heroin, the incident report states.

Both Madden and the business owner were taken to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.

If Madden is convicted of his most serious charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

