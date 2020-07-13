Man accused of stealing lottery tickets in Orangeburg, St. Matthews

A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from gas stations in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Sarell Donte Morgan was charged with grand larceny by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Morgan has addresses in Orangeburg and St. Matthews.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has charged him with eight counts of intent to defraud lottery stemming from an April 7 incident at the Scotchman gas station, located at 17 Tecklenburg Lane, St. Matthews.
In addition, Morgan is facing Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office charges of violent second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.
In the Orangeburg incident, someone went into the Hot Spot gas station on John C. Calhoun Drive on July 3 and snuck into an office marked “employees only.”
Morgan allegedly pried open a drawer and stole $2,700 worth of unscratched S.C. Education Lottery scratch tickets, according to a warrant.
The warrant claims that a SLED agent positively identified Morgan as the suspect using security camera footage.
SLED also claims Morgan confessed to the theft.
A municipal judge set Morgan’s bond on Sunday at $10,000 cash or surety.
In the St. Matthews incident, SLED warrants accuse Morgan and a not-yet-named co-defendant of breaking into the Scotchman gas station and stealing lottery tickets around 3 a.m.
Within a few hours after that incident, Morgan and the co-defendant were allegedly cashing the stolen lottery tickets at various gas stations throughout Orangeburg.
In total, they allegedly received about $1,000 in cashed stolen lottery tickets.
A magistrate set Morgan’s bond in the St. Matthews incident at $15,000 surety on Friday.
If convicted, Morgan faces up to five years in prison and a court-imposed fine.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
