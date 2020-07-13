Man accused of stealing lottery tickets in Orangeburg, St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from gas stations in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Sarell Donte Morgan was charged with grand larceny by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Morgan has addresses in Orangeburg and St. Matthews.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has charged him with eight counts of intent to defraud lottery stemming from an April 7 incident at the Scotchman gas station, located at 17 Tecklenburg Lane, St. Matthews.

In addition, Morgan is facing Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office charges of violent second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

In the Orangeburg incident, someone went into the Hot Spot gas station on John C. Calhoun Drive on July 3 and snuck into an office marked “employees only.”

Morgan allegedly pried open a drawer and stole $2,700 worth of unscratched S.C. Education Lottery scratch tickets, according to a warrant.

The warrant claims that a SLED agent positively identified Morgan as the suspect using security camera footage.

SLED also claims Morgan confessed to the theft.

A municipal judge set Morgan’s bond on Sunday at $10,000 cash or surety.