Man accused of stalking ex-Rep. Sellers

Bakari Sellers at SCSU (copy)

Bakari Sellers speaks at S.C. State event on Feb. 7, 2018.

 OLANMA HAZEL MANG, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A North Carolina man is accused of stalking former state Rep. Bakari Sellers and sending him racist messages designed to intimidate him.

Grant Edward “Junior Edward” Olson, 48, is charged with stalking and intimidating due to political opinions or exercise of civil rights. Olson formerly lived in Columbia, according to court records.

Warrants accuse Olson of sending 65 messages to Sellers through Instagram between Feb. 25 and March 24.

The messages allegedly “contained racial slurs, the killing of Afro-Americans/blacks and that Olson was armed.”

Olson admitted to sending the messages, warrants claim. He allegedly sent the messages due to Sellers’ political opinions/exercise of his civil rights, as an attorney representing clients, his political commentary on social and televised media and his position as a registered lobbyist.

Warrants also claim, the “communications show no legitimate purpose and cause Sellers to fear death, assault or bodily injury for himself or his family members.”

Sellers, who once lived in Denmark, thanked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday for protecting him and his family

Olson was booked into Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

