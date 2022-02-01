Man accused of soliciting sexual photos from 12-year-old from Orangeburg

A 30-year-old man is accused of soliciting sexual photos from a 12-year-old girl.

David M.D. Williams, with addresses in Wagener and Orangeburg, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of minor.

The girl’s mother called officers after reviewing text messages on the 12-year-old’s phone, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

On Jan. 8, an officer obtained a search warrant for the girl’s phone and allegedly located text messages between her and Williams.

A warrant alleges that the 12-year-old sent nude photos of herself to Williams’ cell phone between April 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The photos were determined to have been taken in the girl’s bedroom, the warrant states.

Williams and the girl were acquainted. The girl denied they engaged in physical sexual activity.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers took Williams into custody on Friday.

If Williams is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

