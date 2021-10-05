Man accused of shoving pregnant woman in Orangeburg

An argument ensued, the man said.

Later in the day, he was laying on the couch when his wife allegedly approached him with a knife and stated, “If I can’t have it, then nobody can.”

He claimed that she held a knife to his genitals.

He told her several times to stop, a report states, but he didn’t do anything else because he was too scared with the knife being close to his genitals.

Someone came by the home Sunday and picked the wife up, the report states.

The husband got ready to go to church and realized his car keys were missing.

He contacted his estranged wife and asked her if she had his keys.

He alleged that she admitted to taking his keys and then sent him a text messages saying, “I’ll make your life hell.” That was followed by a photo of a meat grinder.

