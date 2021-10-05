Man accused of shoving pregnant woman in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 25-year-old Cordova man is accused of shoving a woman he knew was pregnant on Sept. 17, according to an ODPS warrant.
Raekwon Dontauvis Maple, of 223 Mockingbird Drive, is also accused of forcing his way into the woman’s Orangeburg home while armed with a handgun.
Maple is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has also charged him with violating the terms of his probation.
Back in June 2018, Maple pleaded guilty to one count each of non-violent second-degree burglary, violent second-degree burglary, receiving stolen goods and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of probation.
In an unrelated incident report, an Orangeburg man claims that his estranged wife held a knife to his genitals.
The man said someone dropped his wife off at his home on Saturday and he let her inside.
He went to sleep and when he woke up, he asked if she needed a ride back to Holly Hill.
An argument ensued, the man said.
Later in the day, he was laying on the couch when his wife allegedly approached him with a knife and stated, “If I can’t have it, then nobody can.”
He claimed that she held a knife to his genitals.
He told her several times to stop, a report states, but he didn’t do anything else because he was too scared with the knife being close to his genitals.
Someone came by the home Sunday and picked the wife up, the report states.
The husband got ready to go to church and realized his car keys were missing.
He contacted his estranged wife and asked her if she had his keys.
He alleged that she admitted to taking his keys and then sent him a text messages saying, “I’ll make your life hell.” That was followed by a photo of a meat grinder.
