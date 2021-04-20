Man accused of shooting at vehicle in Prince of Orange Mall parking lot

The officer claims that the driver then put the gear in drive and fled.

The pursuit went through Dorchester, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The truck reached Columbia Road and then headed toward Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up spike strips to slow the truck down at the county line, the report states.

Both sets of the passenger side tires ran over the spikes and then the truck turned onto Burke Road toward Interstate 26.

“The U-Haul drove onto the wrong side of the Interstate 26 entrance and started driving the wrong way towards Orangeburg. Multiple cars had to move to the side of the road due to the U-Haul driving head on towards them,” the report states.

The truck left the interstate at Exit 145 toward the Jamison community and “attempted to hit several law enforcement vehicles while trying to elude law enforcement,” the report states.

The truck came to a stop after striking an S.C. Highway Patrol vehicle, the report states.

Officers claimed the driver ran into a field and officers pulled the passenger out of the truck, then transported her to the jail.

Officers apprehended Carter, then took him to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out before transporting him to the jail, the report said.

