Man accused of shooting at vehicle in Prince of Orange Mall parking lot

A West Columbia man is accused of shooting a vehicle in the parking lot of the Prince of Orange Mall just after 9 a.m. Saturday. Two people were in the vehicle.
Dennis Keith Glenn Jr., 26, of West Columbia, was charged with one count of attempted murder.
Officers took the Princeton Road man into custody on Monday.
His warrant alleges that an officer saw Glenn “leaving the scene in a dark grey Dodge Charger,” disregard a stop sign and continue onto North Road toward Columbia.
The warrant states that Glenn’s alleged actions “were intentional and could have resulted in the death” of both of the people inside of the vehicle.
If convicted of attempted murder, Glenn faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole a 2007 silver Dodge Charger from the Carolina Auto Sales vehicle storage and maintenance area on Rowe Street over the weekend.
In addition, batteries were stolen from a Nissan, a Nissan Altima and a Ford F-250 wrecker.
Employees reported the theft on Monday.
Officers located the Charger farther down Rowe Street after using the vehicle’s tracking device.
The value of the recovered Charger is $5,000 and the value of the batteries is $300.
Someone cut a hole in the fence to access the vehicles. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
A three-county vehicle chase started in Holly Hill and ended near the Jamison community on April 13.
Officers charged Aaron Jay Carter, 43, of 17 Blackberry Lane, Trenton, with first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense driving under suspension and receiving stolen goods.
A hold was placed on Carter at the Orangeburg County Detention Center by Aiken County and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Officers also charged Judith Kathleen Quarles, 26, of 85 Hillyer Branch Road, Johnston, with receiving stolen goods.
The incident report alleges that the pair were in a stolen U-Haul box truck, with Carter as the driver, on the 8300 block of Old State Road around 8:30 p.m.
An officer initiated a traffic stop and then asked the driver to turn the engine off, the report states.
The officer claims that the driver then put the gear in drive and fled.
The pursuit went through Dorchester, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
The truck reached Columbia Road and then headed toward Calhoun County.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up spike strips to slow the truck down at the county line, the report states.
Both sets of the passenger side tires ran over the spikes and then the truck turned onto Burke Road toward Interstate 26.
“The U-Haul drove onto the wrong side of the Interstate 26 entrance and started driving the wrong way towards Orangeburg. Multiple cars had to move to the side of the road due to the U-Haul driving head on towards them,” the report states.
The truck left the interstate at Exit 145 toward the Jamison community and “attempted to hit several law enforcement vehicles while trying to elude law enforcement,” the report states.
The truck came to a stop after striking an S.C. Highway Patrol vehicle, the report states.
Officers claimed the driver ran into a field and officers pulled the passenger out of the truck, then transported her to the jail.
Officers apprehended Carter, then took him to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out before transporting him to the jail, the report said.
