Man accused of sexual battery

A 23-year-old Johns Island man is facing the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division warrant.

The warrant accuses Marcus Tyrell Cochran, of 1107 Obadiah Court, of engaging in sexual battery with someone on Jan. 25 while on the campus of S.C. State University.

The alleged victim in the case was physically helpless at the time, according to the warrant.

The warrant also alleges that Cochran “did videotape parts of the incident with an iPad.”

A SLED agent took Cochran into custody on Monday and he was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

An Orangeburg County magistrate set Cochran’s bond and $10,000 cash or surety.

If convicted, Cochran faces up to 10 years in prison.

