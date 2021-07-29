Man accused of sex acts with children

A registered sex offender is facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office issued two of those warrants against William Allen Huffaker, 47, on Tuesday. His last known address is in Ridgeville in Berkeley County.
Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Huffaker’s bond at $50,000.
Huffaker appeared for his bond hearing virtually because he’s being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner without bond on the third count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Feb. 15.
A circuit judge may consider setting bond on the Berkeley County charge at a later date.
According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham, the agency’s two charges against Huffaker stem from multiple alleged incidents in 2019 involving two 6-year-old children.
Trentham said that in early January 2019, an S.C. Department of Social Services case worker responded to the children’s school after the agency received an alleged complaint that Huffaker engaged in sex acts with the two children.
The caseworker then reached out to the sheriff’s office and they placed the children in emergency protective custody, Trentham said.
Trentham said Huffaker allegedly lived in the residence with the two children.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office closed the case in 2019 due to lack of evidence, Trentham said, but reopened the case last year when alleged evidence came to light.
According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s Sex Offender Registry, Huffaker is listed as an absconder for failing to register as a sex offender quarterly.
He last registered as a sex offender on June 12, 2020.
Huffaker’s previous convictions stem from two Berkeley County offenses in 1995.
On April 15, 1995, he pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The victim was 16. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The victim was 11.
Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis Jr. sentenced Huffaker to 15 years in prison.
Huffaker served just over seven years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.
If Huffaker is convicted of his most recent charges, he faces up to life in prison or a mandatory 25 years.
