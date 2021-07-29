Man accused of sex acts with children

A registered sex offender is facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office issued two of those warrants against William Allen Huffaker, 47, on Tuesday. His last known address is in Ridgeville in Berkeley County.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Huffaker’s bond at $50,000.

Huffaker appeared for his bond hearing virtually because he’s being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner without bond on the third count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Feb. 15.

A circuit judge may consider setting bond on the Berkeley County charge at a later date.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham, the agency’s two charges against Huffaker stem from multiple alleged incidents in 2019 involving two 6-year-old children.

Trentham said that in early January 2019, an S.C. Department of Social Services case worker responded to the children’s school after the agency received an alleged complaint that Huffaker engaged in sex acts with the two children.