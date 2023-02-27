A 46-year-old man is accused of setting his SUV on fire in Olar and then filing a false insurance claim, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants.

Rusty Dale Peeples is facing charges of burning personal property to defraud insurer and presenting false claims for payment. He lived in Bamberg County when the incident occurred, but now lives in Barnwell.

Peeples reported to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his 2010 Nissan Rogue on Dec. 28, 2020, according to SLED.

On the same day, the SUV was found on fire in Olar.

Peeples allegedly admitted in January 2021 to setting his SUV on fire due to mechanical issues. He withdrew his insurance claim.

A SLED agent conducted a follow-up interview with Peeples in April 2022. He allegedly “reaffirmed and confessed to setting his own vehicle on fire,” according to his affidavit.

Peeples was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each charge.