Man accused of robbing woman outside Walmart in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 52-year-old man is accused of using a shopping cart to pin a woman against the wall and movie rental kiosk at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Charles Henry Folk Jr., of 528 Atterbury Drive, Columbia, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and strong-arm robbery.

The incident took place at 7:35 p.m. Saturday outside the Stonewall Jackson Boulevard business, according to an incident report.

The woman told officers a stranger made a sexual comment as she walked out of the Walmart. She continued to push her shopping cart to the movie rental kiosk just outside of the store.

The stranger allegedly continued to make sexually charged comments, so she decided not to rent a movie.

She claims that the stranger attempted to snatch her wallet from her while pushing her shopping cart against her, pinning her between the kiosk and the wall of the business.

The stranger allegedly continued making sexual comments to the woman as he threw her groceries from the shopping cart.

A witness said he heard the woman yelling. An employee notified the manager of the incident.

The manager intervened and called police.

As the manager intervened, the stranger allegedly took the woman’s Apple iPhone and a bottle of apple juice and left the scene.

Police located a suspect nearby on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Officers claim he was drinking a bottle of apple juice and had an iPhone in his possession when they found him.

When they asked him where he got the phone and juice, the suspect began “acting in a very loud and boisterous manner, stating, ‘I didn’t do anything. Y’all just trying to take me to jail,’” the report states.

Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger deferred setting Folk’s bond to a circuit judge.

Folk remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Folk faces up to 15 years in prison.

In unrelated reports:

• The owner of Palmetto Inn & Suites on John C. Calhoun Drive alleges some employees were “cooking the books,” according to an incident report.

He reported Monday that his accountant questioned him about $35,684.15 in unauthorized purchases, the report states.

He terminated two employees and placed them on no trespassing notice at the hotel, the report states.

• A Webster Street couple reported Monday that someone stole several items – including jewelry and a coin collection – from their home.

The stolen items include two bracelets, a gold necklace with cross, a coin collection, a Michael Kors handbag with wallet, Lancôme powder and Redken and Matrix Biolage shampoos and conditioners.

The value of the stolen items is $9,667.

Holly Hill Police Department

A 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen from a Unity Road yard on Sept. 1.

The responding officer told the owner that the Maxima was involved in a pursuit by the Eutawville Police Department and that the agency impounded it.

The Maxima is valued at $5,000

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2000 metallic red E-Z-GO electric golf cart from a Jasmine Lane residence on Sept. 1.

The golf cart has tan seats and top, a six-inch lift and knobby tires.

It is valued at $6,000.