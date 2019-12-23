A man is accused of robbing a Santee liquor store earlier this month.
“We charged this individual with the highest charges we possibly could,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“He walks into this store and points a handgun at the clerk who’s just trying to do a job,” Ravenell said.
James Hearne, 38, of Santee is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after being taken into custody on Friday.
During Hearne’s court appearance on Saturday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge.
You have free articles remaining.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Citgo Food Mart in Santee after employees in the ABC portion of the business reported a gunman robbed the store.
They said the man approached the counter with a product as if to buy the item. However, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
After taking the money, the man walked toward the nearby Red Roof Inn.
If convicted of armed robbery, Hearne faces between 10 and 30 years.
Inv. John Stokes is leading the ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.