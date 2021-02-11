Man accused of robbing 2 Orangeburg phone stores at gunpoint

A 20-year-old Hopkins man is facing two charges of armed robbery after he allegedly robbed employees of two cellphone stores on Jan. 18 in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers took Davian Kejuanis Mosley, of 305 Old Bluff Road, into custody after his mother brought him to headquarters.

Mosley is also facing multiple charges from the Columbia Police Department for an incident that allegedly took place on Jan. 22.

Warrants for Mosley in Orangeburg accuse him of robbing store employees at Boost Mobile, located on Ellis Avenue, and Cricket Wireless, located on Chestnut Street, at gunpoint.

Warrants accuse Mosley of entering Boost Mobile at 11:40 a.m. and demanding cash and an iPhone from the store’s only employee at gunpoint.

The employee handed Mosley the store’s only iPhone – an iPhone2SE – and $25 from the cash register, the warrant states.

Then at 5:53 p.m., according to warrants, Mosley entered Cricket Wireless, which is one block away from Boost Mobile, and allegedly held the two employees at gunpoint while he was able to get away with 17 iPhones and $1,600 in cash.