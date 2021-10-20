Man accused of operating Eutawville chop shop

A 35-year-old Bonneau man is accused of operating a chop shop in Eutawville last year.
Thomas Paul Palmer II, of 626 Lightning Road, is charged with operating a chop shop and possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more. A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are stripped of their parts.
Online court records show that Palmer is the fourth person facing charges in connection to the case. The others are:
• Carroll Wardell Evans III, 31, of 131 Michelle Street, Eutawville, and Hard Pinch Road, Moncks Corner, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, operating a chop shop, removing a vehicle identification number to conceal identity and criminal conspiracy.
• Milton Ronald Byrd III, 24, of 2254 Vance Road, Vance, is charged with operating a chop shop, possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.
• Joshua Teddy Thacker, 34, of 421 Olympic Drive, Cross, is facing charges of grand larceny valued $10,000 or more and first-offense third-degree burglary.
The charges follow a Sept. 25, 2020 visit deputies made to a Michelle Street property in Eutawville about another incident, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Evans and Byrd allegedly told deputies they were injured the night before when a Ford F-350 pickup truck fell off of the truck jacks while they were working on it.
Byrd suffered a broken arm and Evans injured his hand and wrist.
Deputies allege the pickup had been reported stolen by the Camden Police Department.
Byrd and Evans claimed Thacker brought the truck to them and asked them to remove parts from it, the report states.
Warrants accuse Palmer and co-defendants of removing parts from the stolen 2001 Ford F-350 and replacing them with parts that belong to a 2004 Ford F-350, then “cloning” the VIN numbers.
Palmer appeared in Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Inv. Andy Hayes claimed Palmer has been “self-medicating with methamphetamine” for a number of years.
Palmer told the court he’s on probation for possession of methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $13,000 cash or surety. If convicted, Palmer faces up to 10 years in prison.
