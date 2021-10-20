Man accused of operating Eutawville chop shop

Evans and Byrd allegedly told deputies they were injured the night before when a Ford F-350 pickup truck fell off of the truck jacks while they were working on it.

Byrd suffered a broken arm and Evans injured his hand and wrist.

Deputies allege the pickup had been reported stolen by the Camden Police Department.

Byrd and Evans claimed Thacker brought the truck to them and asked them to remove parts from it, the report states.

Warrants accuse Palmer and co-defendants of removing parts from the stolen 2001 Ford F-350 and replacing them with parts that belong to a 2004 Ford F-350, then “cloning” the VIN numbers.

Palmer appeared in Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Inv. Andy Hayes claimed Palmer has been “self-medicating with methamphetamine” for a number of years.

Palmer told the court he’s on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $13,000 cash or surety. If convicted, Palmer faces up to 10 years in prison.

