Man accused of murdering two in Williston

A Barnwell County man has been accused of killing two people in Williston on Friday, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, is charged with two counts of murder.

The Williston Police Department responded to a Harlford Street residence on Friday where police found 45-year-old Barbara A. Williams and 26-year-old Jerome D. Williams Jr., each with apparent multiple gunshot wounds, according to warrants and a report from wrdw.com.

Both later died of gunshot wounds.

A witness said Brandon Williams was the only person in the residence shortly after the shooting incident who didn’t die, according to warrants.

Three handguns were found at the residence. Brandon Williams allegedly said he owned two of them.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Williston Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0