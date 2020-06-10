Man accused of kidnapping, beating Orangeburg man to force confession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Charleston County man has been charged in the 2018 kidnapping and assault of an Orangeburg man, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Adrian Dawson, 31, has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, second-degree assault and battery by a mob and criminal conspiracy.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified on July 24, 2018 that an Orangeburg man had been assaulted after being abducted by several male subjects the night before.

The man said that around 11 p.m. that night he was walking on Seawright Street when a subject in a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside asking for a cigarette.

When the man stated he had no cigarettes, his head was covered in a shirt or cloth by several subjects and he was shoved into the vehicle, according to the report.

He told investigators he was driven about 15 to 20 minutes before the vehicle stopped in a wooded area where he was beaten and burned with cigarettes.

Investigators believe the man was assaulted to get him to confess to a Charleston-area homicide.

Dawson becomes the third subject charged in the kidnapping and assault.

Leon Kennedy, a 28-year-old Charleston man, and Walter Huggins, 26, of Orangeburg, were charged last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

