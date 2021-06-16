Man accused of hitting co-worker with metal chair

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man’s criminal charges were elevated after the injured party underwent multiple follow-up visits with a doctor, according to an incident report.

Jamey Jamison, 36, of 112 Crossing Circle, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday to face the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

His arrest warrant accuses him of striking a co-worker in the head with a metal chair twice at their Prosperity Drive workplace, a pet food manufacturing facility, back on Oct. 8, 2019.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured co-worker to the Regional Medical Center where he discovered he had a “brain bleed, a skull fracture and other facial injuries,” the warrant states.

Jamison told deputies that the injured co-worker allegedly arrived “making statements about people messing things up at work and that they don’t know what they are doing at work” according to an incident report.

Jamison allegedly admitted to striking the man twice with a metal fold-up chair, the report says.