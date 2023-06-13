A 20-year-old Columbia man has been charged with accessory before the fact to attempted murder in the March 3 shooting at South Carolina State University.

Daniel Eugene Hutto II, of 1051 Denton Drive, Columbia, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division claims that Hutto admitted to being involved in an argument on campus.

Shortly after the argument ended, Hutto allegedly opened his book bag, exposing a firearm to the not-yet-named gunman.

Hutto allegedly allowed that person to remove the gun from the book bag.

The gunman then fired into a crowd, injuring at least one person, a SLED affidavit claims.

The agency also states the surveillance video footage backs up its claims.

It’s not yet clear if Hutto was affiliated with the university.

This story will be updated.