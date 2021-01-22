Man accused of having stolen jewelry; Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks two more

The first of three suspects wanted for having jewelry stolen in a burglary is in custody.

The two remaining suspects are at large. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding them.

Davonta Latrell Charley, 19, of 1735 B Street, Orangeburg is charged with conspiracy, receiving stolen goods valued greater than $10,000 and second-degree domestic violence. He was taken into custody Jan. 17.

Investigators are seeking 33-year-old Byron Cook and 24-year-old Corey Calloway, both of Orangeburg. Warrants accuse both of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charley’s warrants allege he and his co-defendants took two rings and a Rolex watch to a Broughton Street business and sold them for $145.

The jewelry is valued at $68,000.

The jewelry was allegedly stolen from a Willington Lakes apartment on Dec. 16.

On the domestic violence charge, Charley is accused of punching a woman in the face at a Presidential Drive apartment back in November 2020. The woman was holding a 1-year-old baby at the time.