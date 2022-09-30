Man accused of having dogfighting pit; two Orangeburg men charged after multicounty probe

An Orangeburg man is facing several charges following a multi-county investigation into dogfighting allegations.

Nevin Randolph Austin II, 56, of 1462 Waterspring Road is facing one felony count of violating the animal fighting or baiting act and 26 misdemeanor counts of first-offense ill treatment of animals, overworking.

In addition, a 34-year-old Orangeburg man is facing 16 misdemeanor counts of first-offense ill treatment of animals, overworking.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants allege the two had pit bull-type dogs who were dehydrated and had overgrown toenails, puncture wounds, open wounds, broken teeth, untreated skin infections, dry gums and no access to water.

Warrants claim the dogs didn’t have shelter and were confined by heavy chains, which were staked into the ground.

At Austin’s property, officers also allegedly found a dogfighting pit and training equipment.

The investigation started after several people were found at an alleged dog fight in Eastover. Law enforcement agents served 23 warrants the following day in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties.

Investigators seized about 30 guns and $40,000 in cash.

Authorities also claim to have rescued 305 dogs. About 275 of them are believed to be part of the dogfighting ring.

The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are helping take care of the dogs.

U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said the arrests are the first steps in a broader investigation that could include federal charges.

“To force dogs to fight, often to the death, for the enjoyment of others is not only a federal crime, it is also cruel, sadistic and can create a haven for other illicit activities involving drugs and firearms,” Boroughs said.

On Monday, Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set a $6,500 bond on Austin and a $4,000 bond on the 34-year-old. The men posted bail on Monday.

If Austin is convicted on his most severe charge, which is violating the animal fighting or baiting act, he faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The charge of first-offense ill treatment of animals, overworking, is a misdemeanor punishable with up to 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine on each count if the men are convicted.