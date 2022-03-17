Man accused of firing gun at Orangeburg intersection

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a gun at the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street.

Shaquille Trevon Clark, of 761 Whittaker Parkway, is facing one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Clark was taken into custody after multiple witnesses saw a man walking into traffic and waving a gun just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police incident report.

Callers also claimed the man fired the weapon once.

No one was physically injured.

As officers arrived at the intersection, they saw the suspect running toward the rear of Walgreens.

Officers allege he returned to the front of the store and shoved something into a trashcan.

Officers apprehended the man and searched the trashcan.

According to the incident report, officers found a black hoodie and a gun holster in the trashcan.

They located a semi-automatic handgun in nearby bushes.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the alleged gunman and found a piece of paper containing a white powdery substance.

The suspect first said the substance was sugar, but then allegedly admitted it was “molly,” the incident report states. “Molly” is a slang name for MDMA.

The man also said he’d not slept in three days.

Officers claim the man said repeatedly, without them questioning him, that the “reason he shot was because he had subjects chasing him and trying to kill him,” the report states.

The city’s street cameras at the intersection captured the incident.

Clark doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit. He also is a convicted felon, according to warrants.

If Clark is convicted, he faces a $2,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

