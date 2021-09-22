Man accused of exposing himself to Orangeburg traffic

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 44-year-old man is accused of exposing himself “to all rush hour traffic traveling on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard and John C. Calhoun Drive” around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
He’s facing misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and public disorderly conduct.
A woman reported seeing the man while her vehicle was stopped at a traffic light on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, according to an incident report.
She claimed the man was standing at the side of a nearby building “with his pants pulled down to his ankles.”
She yelled at the man and asked him what he was doing.
He allegedly turned around, used an obscene hand gesture and then laid down behind the building.
Responding officers said the man smelled like alcohol.
They alleged he was uncooperative, unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.
If convicted of indecent exposure, the man faces up to three years in prison and a court-imposed fine. He has addresses in Orangeburg and Alaska.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole firearms from two trucks parked at Lee Boulevard homes in Orangeburg on Tuesday morning.
The owner of one pickup truck reported someone shattered the driver’s side rear window and stole a wallet containing $2,500 and a black 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol.
The value of the stolen items is $3,005.
At another residence, the owner of a pickup truck reported that someone broke the driver’s side rear window and stole a black 9 mm CZ Phantom 75 pistol. It is valued at $500.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2011 white Toyota Camry from a backyard on Maxwell Place in Orangeburg on Tuesday during the daytime.
The Camry owner told deputies it had a dead battery.
The Camry is valued at $4,500.
• Someone stole a box containing plumbing tools, saws, other hand tools and drill bits from the back of a pickup truck parked at Walmart, located at 2795 North Road, in Orangeburg, just before 7 p.m.
The value of the box and tools is $800.
