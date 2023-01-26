Man accused of exposing himself to Orangeburg officer

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 39-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of exposing himself to an officer after causing a ruckus at Cookout restaurant, located at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an incident report.

The manager of Cookout claimed the man picked up a large rock and tossed it through the order window at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man walked away from the restaurant toward Magnolia Street, the report said.

A female officer located a person matching the man’s description.

She reported that he “seemed to be very fidgety and talking to himself before putting his hands behind his head.”

She asked the man for his identification. He replied by mumbling something, the officer wrote.

When she asked him a second time, he allegedly pulled down his pants and underwear, touched his genitals and shook them at the officer, the report claims.

The man then pulled his pants up and told the officer he didn’t have any ID.

As a dispatcher radioed information to the officer, the man allegedly started coming toward the officer, the report states.

“I pulled out my Taser,” the officer wrote, noting that she told the man to back up.

Moments later, two other officers arrived and they were able to take him into custody without incident.

The man is facing the misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to real property valued less than $2,000 and indecent exposure, sexual in nature.

If the man is convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and a court fine.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone burglarized a Eutawville man’s home on Wednesday.

When the Haskwar Road resident returned home, he discovered that the bathroom window was shattered and the backdoor was open.

A 40-inch ONN television and a 50-inch LG television were damaged.

He reported that a safe, which he kept in a closet, was stolen along with its contents.

Inside the safe he had $5,000 in cash, a Casio G-Shock watch, diamond earrings and a .22-caliber gray Taurus handgun.

The value of the stolen items is $7,300.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a utility trailer from a Lawton Street home in Orangeburg on Wednesday.

The trailer is valued at $1,500.