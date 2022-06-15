Man accused of disrupting 9 Calhoun County church services; suspect smelled like alcohol, warrants claim

A 55-year-old Swansea man is accused of disrupting services at several Sandy Run churches on Sunday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is facing nine misdemeanor counts of disturbance of religious worship.

Calhoun County warrants accuse the man of “smelling of alcohol” when he allegedly used loud, profane language and “interrupted the church services in a disorderly manner.”

The man allegedly disrupted services at the following Sandy Run churches on Sunday:

• Mt. Zion United Methodist on Stabler Hill Road

• Cornerstone Christian on Old State Road

• Sandy Run Lutheran on Old State Road

• Mt. Moriah AME on Mount Moriah Road

• Faith Baptist on Columbia Road

• Beulah United Methodist on Old State Road

• Congaree Baptist on Old Belleville Road

• West Bethel United Methodist on Old State Road

• Gethsemane Baptist on Hammonds Cross Road.

Witnesses provided deputies with descriptions of the same man and the vehicle he drove.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at his home.

The man appeared before Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom on Wednesday afternoon. Bloom released him on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted of the charges, the man faces a fine of $100 and up to a year in prison on each count.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.