Man accused of damaging Holly Hill church

A man is accused of damaging a Holly Hill church.

“This just low of the low, damaging a church building,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“It took a while, but we finally determined the identity of this individual,” he said.

Ravenell said 29-year-old Richard Mathews of St. George has been charged with malicious injury to a place of worship, trespassing, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious injury to personal property.

Sheriff’s investigators were sent to New Galilee Christian Church on Aug. 26 after a caller reported damage to the facility.

A stained-glass window had been smashed and a window on the church’s van was also broken, according to an incident report.

A window in the front door was also smashed.

A cinder block was located inside the facility, a warrant indicates.

Security video taken from the church depicted a shirtless male walking around the Coach Road facility multiple times after having slept in the van for several hours.

Damage to the house of worship and van was estimated to be more than $5,000.

Bond was set on Mathews at $10,587 during a hearing held Wednesday.

