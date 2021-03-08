Man accused of carjacking 83-year-old’s vehicle at Orangeburg Walgreens

A 30-year-old man is accused of yanking an 83-year-old man from the driver’s seat of his SUV, throwing him on the ground and speeding away in his vehicle.
Mernard Eugene Clarkson Jr., with addresses in both Orangeburg and Columbia, was charged with carjacking and strong-arm robbery by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
The incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 1290 Chestnut Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
ODPS alleges Clarkson approached a 45-year-old man who was walking from his car to the drug store’s entrance.
Clarkson allegedly got closer to the man, said “What’s up?” and then grabbed the man’s keychain lanyard. The man held onto his keys tightly and the lanyard broke.
Police claim Clarkson then approached a 2012 Honda CRV in the parking lot. An 83-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. His door was slightly open.
Clarkson’s accused of opening the 83-year-old’s door, grabbing him and then throwing him on the ground before speeding away in his vehicle.
The 83-year-old told officers that the vehicle nearly struck him.
The 83-year-old had minor injuries to his knees from being thrown on the ground. He declined Orangeburg County EMS services.
ODPS cameras on the corner of Chestnut Street and St. Matthews Road recorded the incident, an incident report states.
Officers attempted to locate the man’s vehicle.
A S.C. Highway Patrol trooper radioed that he’d found the vehicle by Interstate 26 near the Exit 145 ramp.
The trooper noted that the vehicle had been in a collision and flipped several times before coming to a rest.
An unknown person then picked up Clarkson from the scene and dropped him off at the Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police incident reports.
After getting medical clearance, officers transported Clarkson to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
On Sunday morning, Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger refused to set bond on Clarkson. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
The S.C. Highway Patrol charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. He’s also accused of the following: seatbelt violation, first-offense driving without a license and first-offense driving under the influence, results pending.
If convicted of carjacking, Clarkson faces up to 20 years in prison. A strong-arm robbery conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
