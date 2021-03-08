Man accused of carjacking 83-year-old’s vehicle at Orangeburg Walgreens

A 30-year-old man is accused of yanking an 83-year-old man from the driver’s seat of his SUV, throwing him on the ground and speeding away in his vehicle.

Mernard Eugene Clarkson Jr., with addresses in both Orangeburg and Columbia, was charged with carjacking and strong-arm robbery by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 1290 Chestnut Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

ODPS alleges Clarkson approached a 45-year-old man who was walking from his car to the drug store’s entrance.

Clarkson allegedly got closer to the man, said “What’s up?” and then grabbed the man’s keychain lanyard. The man held onto his keys tightly and the lanyard broke.

Police claim Clarkson then approached a 2012 Honda CRV in the parking lot. An 83-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. His door was slightly open.

Clarkson’s accused of opening the 83-year-old’s door, grabbing him and then throwing him on the ground before speeding away in his vehicle.

The 83-year-old told officers that the vehicle nearly struck him.

