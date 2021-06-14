Man accused of burning home, choking cellmate in Orangeburg County

A Summerville man who allegedly burned a Santee home is also accused of strangling his cellmate and breaking three of his ribs in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Tyrone Clayton Campbell, 30, of Shellmore Trail, is facing charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder. He remains at in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Santee police reported to the scene of a suspicious structure fire on Bonner Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

Campbell allegedly told officers that he was homeless and had been sleeping inside of the residence for a couple of weeks without the homeowner’s permission.

There wasn’t any electricity at the residence and it was unoccupied.

Campbell told officers that he was having trouble finding a job and couldn’t sleep, the report says.

The report claims, “Campbell stated, on body camera, that he set the house on fire because he had enough of people taking advantage of him.”

Officers searched Campbell and allegedly found a butane torch in his possession.

He declined medical aid and an officer transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.