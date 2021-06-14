Man accused of burning home, choking cellmate in Orangeburg County

A Summerville man who allegedly burned a Santee home is also accused of strangling his cellmate and breaking three of his ribs in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Tyrone Clayton Campbell, 30, of Shellmore Trail, is facing charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder. He remains at in jail on a $35,000 bond.
Santee police reported to the scene of a suspicious structure fire on Bonner Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
Campbell allegedly told officers that he was homeless and had been sleeping inside of the residence for a couple of weeks without the homeowner’s permission.
There wasn’t any electricity at the residence and it was unoccupied.
Campbell told officers that he was having trouble finding a job and couldn’t sleep, the report says.
The report claims, “Campbell stated, on body camera, that he set the house on fire because he had enough of people taking advantage of him.”
Officers searched Campbell and allegedly found a butane torch in his possession.
He declined medical aid and an officer transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, jailers reported a choking incident to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Campbell’s cellmate told deputies that “all he could remember was waking up and being choked,” an incident report states.
The cellmate had redness around his throat and complained of his back hurting.
The deputy who viewed video footage of the incident claims Campbell watched his cellmate sleep for a period of time. He then allegedly ran to his cellmate and jumped on the cellmate’s ribs.
Once the cellmate woke up, Campbell allegedly put him “in a rear naked chokehold for approximately one minute.”
The video shows the cellmate “trying to escape and then his arms and body go limp as if he went unconscious,” the report said.
Guards entered the cell and deployed mace on Campbell.
Campbell allegedly told deputies that his cellmate was snoring and “fake sleeping,” which was “annoying” him.
Medics transported the cellmate to the Regional Medical Center for a full evaluation.
If convicted, Campbell faces up to 60 years in prison. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.
