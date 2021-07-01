Man accused of burglarizing Santee home

A 42-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Santee home, stealing a set of keys and then taking off in the homeowner’s vehicle in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Timothy Earl McCracken, of 2005 Cooper Store Road, Moncks Corner, is facing charges of first-degree burglary and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

A Saluda Drive man reported that he noticed things were amiss when he woke up at his Santee Cooper Resort residence on Tuesday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The door to his kitchen was slightly open, the garage door was up, the side door was open and his 2019 silver Jeep Cherokee was missing.

When he came back inside of his house, he discovered that his wallet, keys, watch, IRA account information and electric bill were all missing from the kitchen counter.

He called law enforcement.

Deputies reached out to the vehicle dealership where the man purchased the Cherokee. The dealership was able to make contact with the company that handles the vehicle’s tracking security features.

They provided deputies with a Trillium Court address in Santee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}