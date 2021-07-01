Man accused of burglarizing Santee home

A 42-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Santee home, stealing a set of keys and then taking off in the homeowner’s vehicle in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Timothy Earl McCracken, of 2005 Cooper Store Road, Moncks Corner, is facing charges of first-degree burglary and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.
A Saluda Drive man reported that he noticed things were amiss when he woke up at his Santee Cooper Resort residence on Tuesday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The door to his kitchen was slightly open, the garage door was up, the side door was open and his 2019 silver Jeep Cherokee was missing.
When he came back inside of his house, he discovered that his wallet, keys, watch, IRA account information and electric bill were all missing from the kitchen counter.
He called law enforcement.
Deputies reached out to the vehicle dealership where the man purchased the Cherokee. The dealership was able to make contact with the company that handles the vehicle’s tracking security features.
They provided deputies with a Trillium Court address in Santee.
Deputies successfully located the Cherokee there.
In the meantime, deputies asked the Santee Cooper Resort security guard to review surveillance videos.
The guard reported video showed a white male driving the Cherokee out of the resort at 2:33 a.m.
An investigator conducted a property check at the Swamp Fox Motel, located at 326 Bass Drive, and made contact with McCracken.
McCracken allegedly admitted to driving the Cherokee and parking it at the Trillium Court address.
An investigator searched McCracken’s motel room and allegedly found items the Saluda Drive man reported stolen. McCracken said someone gave him the items, the investigator said.
Orangeburg County EMS transported McCracken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment of an injury he allegedly sustained while breaking the glass window of the motel room where law enforcement found him.
An Orangeburg County magistrate denied bond for McCracken on Wednesday afternoon. A circuit judge may consider setting bond on him at a later date.
The value of the items stolen from the Saluda Drive residence is approximately $20,000, according to McCracken’s warrants.
If convicted, McCracken faces up to life in prison.
