Man accused of breaking into truck

A 59-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a truck parked at Palmetto Transmission, located at 337 John C. Calhoun Drive, on July 13 around 12:35 a.m.

Officers arrested David Frontis Roseboro, of 740 Five Chop Road, a little while later after allegedly finding him in the parking lot of Superior Honda, also on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The warrant accuses him of manipulating a door handle to gain entry to a Chevrolet truck, sitting in the vehicle and looking through various compartments.

It goes on to allege that after he left the truck, he walked to another vehicle and attempted to access it.

The warrant states that surveillance video cameras at the businesses recorded Roseboro in the alleged criminal acts.

If convicted, Roseboro faces up to five years in prison, a $1,000 fine or both.

