Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 57-year-old Summerville man is accused of breaking into a woman’s Broughton Street home at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Reginald Ferguson, of Colkitt Street, is facing one count of first-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

The homeowner said she received a call from someone who was riding in a vehicle with Ferguson, according to a police incident report.

She claims she heard Ferguson say that he was going to break into her house, kill her and burn the house down.

She wasn’t at home, but notified authorities that he was on the way to her house.

When officers got to her house, they saw a man open the back door.

The man shut the door after seeing the patrol vehicle.

Another officer was monitoring the front door.

The man exited the front door and officers took him into custody, the report said.

Video surveillance footage allegedly shows the man striking the doorbell camera multiple times, causing it to fall off the wall, damaged.

The woman told officers that the man doesn’t have any personal belongings stored in her home, but some of his items are stored in her shed because he’d recently left his wife, the report states.

The woman said she and the man have been “talking” for a few months, but they weren’t in a relationship.

If convicted, Ferguson faces up to life in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Branchville man is without his 2012 green Kawasaki KLX 110 dirt bike and two helmets.

The man’s neighbor spotted suspicious activity by the Calhoun Street man’s shed at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday.

The neighbor told the man what he saw.

Videos and photos of the suspects were collected.

The value of the stolen dirt bike and helmets is $3,211.

In an unrelated report, A Denmark man left his disabled 2006 BMW 325i parked in a field in the area of Macedonia Road and Slab Landing Road, but someone stole it.

The man said he left the BMW parked there on June 9. When he went to retrieve it, it was no longer there.

The man reported the theft on Tuesday.

The value of the BMW is $4,500.