Man accused of breaking into Gaston home; mounted bobcat, firearms among stolen items

A 45-year-old man is accused of breaking into a neighboring Gaston home and vehicle.

The man allegedly stole firearms, tools and mounted animals, including a bobcat, large-mouth bass and guinea fowl. Most of the items have since been recovered.

Jonathan Arron Moore, of 1403 Pine Plain Road Lot B, is facing charges of first-degree burglary; malicious injury to real property damage valued at $2,000 or more; safecracking and two counts of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The theft was reported on Nov. 11, according a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

As deputies searched the property, they noticed a small path in the woods behind the home.

They followed the path, which led to a camper. A man was standing outside of the camper.

The man denied seeing anything suspicious at the nearby house, the report said.

The nearby homeowner allegedly noticed several of his belongings outside of the man’s camper and told deputies.

A woman told deputies that the man returned to the camper about a week ago with a wagon full of items and told her “not to worry about it” and that “it would be okay,” the report states.

The woman began to retrieve items from the camper that allegedly belonged to the nearby homeowner.

Most of the stolen items were recovered except for the weapons, which included a .22-caliber bolt action Winchester Model 62 rifle; a .22-caliber, bolt-action Remington Model 582 rifle and a 12-gauge Russell Arms Co. shotgun.

The total value of the stolen items is $12,359. The value of the items that haven’t been recovered is $3,840.

If convicted, Moore faces up to life in prison.

He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

